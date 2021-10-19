Islamabad:National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage-Lok Virsa would organise a ‘Qirat Mehfil-e-Naat’ in collaboration with Cultural Consulate Embassy of Iran tomorrow (October 20). The mehfil would be followed by exhibition of Islamic Calligraphy and Relics, Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali told APP on Monday. The exhibition would be held at Lok Virsa Gallery. Lok Virsa is being organized Mehfil-e-Naat in regards to the month of Rabi-ul- Awal to pay tributes to the Holy Prophet (Peace Be upon Him).
