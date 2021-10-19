Punjab directed to make law to declare Mall Road red zone

Justice Jawad Hassan of the Lahore High Court on Monday directed the Punjab government to ensure presentation of the draft of a bill for legislation to declare Mall Road a red zone before the cabinet at the earliest.
The judge issued the direction disposing of a civil miscellaneous application filed by a local lawyer questioning the delay in passing the law despite repeated orders by the court. The lawyer argued that the government’s failure to make the legislation amounted to contempt of court. He said Chairing Cross on the Mall Road had been closed for traffic for over a week due to a prolonged sit-in by visually-impaired persons. Under the proposed law, the government would be empowered to declare a specific area as a red zone and public gatherings, rallies and sit-ins would be banned. Places would be earmarked for public gatherings etc. The law would also entail punishment up to five-year imprisonment and a fine up to Rs one million for violation.
LAHORE: Divisional Superintendent Railways Lahore accompanied by divisional officers visited Kartarpur Railway...
LAHORE: Police have so far distributed Rs10 crore 5 lac among police personnel and their family members this year as a...
LAHORE: Around seven patients died from corona in Punjab in the last 24 hours, while 181 new cases were reported from...
LAHORE: Punjab IG Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said co-operation of police, ANF and other law enforcement agencies is...
LAHORE:The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab, keeping in view the recent target killing of police officials, has...
LAHORE:A sub-inspector of investigations police, Shahdara, subjected a citizen to torture. The suspected police...