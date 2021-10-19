Punjab directed to make law to declare Mall Road red zone

Justice Jawad Hassan of the Lahore High Court on Monday directed the Punjab government to ensure presentation of the draft of a bill for legislation to declare Mall Road a red zone before the cabinet at the earliest.

The judge issued the direction disposing of a civil miscellaneous application filed by a local lawyer questioning the delay in passing the law despite repeated orders by the court. The lawyer argued that the government’s failure to make the legislation amounted to contempt of court. He said Chairing Cross on the Mall Road had been closed for traffic for over a week due to a prolonged sit-in by visually-impaired persons. Under the proposed law, the government would be empowered to declare a specific area as a red zone and public gatherings, rallies and sit-ins would be banned. Places would be earmarked for public gatherings etc. The law would also entail punishment up to five-year imprisonment and a fine up to Rs one million for violation.