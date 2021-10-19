Fire breaks out in Kuwait’s largest oil refinery

Kuwait City: A fire broke out Monday in Kuwait’s largest oil refinery, causing several injuries but no interruptions to site operations or petrol exports.
Plumes of smoke rose above the Mina al-Ahmadi facility, located on the Gulf coast just opposite Iran, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) south of the capital Kuwait City, according to an AFP photojournalist.
The Kuwait National Petrol Company, after initially stating that there were no casualties, later tweeted that there were a number of injuries and cases of smoke inhalation among workers.
Baghdad: Iraq’s election was a disaster for the pro-Iranian former paramilitary force Hashed al-Shaabi, with voters...
Kabul: With shaved heads, oversized tunics and the terrified gaze of the hunted, the drug addicts rounded up by the...
Tbilisi: US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin landed in Georgia Monday on the first leg of a visit to three allies on the...
Yangon: Myanmar’s junta chief on Monday announced the release of more than 5,000 people jailed for protesting...
Addis Ababa: Ethiopian forces hit the northern city of Mekele with air strikes on Monday, humanitarian officials and...
Vatican City: French Prime Minister Jean Castex met Pope Francis at the Vatican on Monday as the French Catholic...