PCMR protests stalled legislation on outlawing forced conversions

LAHORE: The Peoples’ Commission for Minorities’ Rights (PCMR) and Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) have condemned non-consideration of “Prohibition of Forced Conversion Act 2021” by the head of the Parliamentary Committee for the Protection of Minorities from Forced Conversion.

Addressing a press conference, Justice Nasira Iqbal (retd), Khawar Mumtaz, Fatima Atif, advocate Kalpana Devi, Michelle Chaudhry and Nabila Feroz Bhatti have called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to take cognizance of the move. They categorically and unanimously termed the blocking of the legislation to stop forced conversions a regressive step.

“I am dismayed to observe that religion is yet again being used to defend the abuses against minority women and children. In fact, it is a huge disservice to religion in the current context, to try to cover up heinous crimes perpetrated against minor girls of the minorities in Pakistan,” Nasira Iqbal said.

Khawar Mumtaz, former chairperson of National Commission on the Status of Women, and human rights activist said the doubts raised about draft bill seem to be misplaced and deliberately planted to undermine the religious freedom of citizens.

“The leadership of the parliamentary committee has failed to live up to its mandate because it was set up on the instruction of the prime minster about two years ago to address forced conversions,” stated Fatima Atif, a veteran human rights defender. Nabila Feroz Bhatti, a child rights expert and columnist, observed that the government has missed out totally the gravity of the issue.

“The ministries concerned of the federal government need to realise that forced conversions and consequent forced marriages are gross human rights violations under the national and international laws. Therefore, the opposition to the protective legislation against forced conversion brings no gains to the country”.

Kalpana Devi, a lawyer and activist from Sindh, said, “Unfortunately, the Parliamentary Committee’s failure to approve legislation on the bill itself makes the non-Muslim girls and women, vulnerable and unsafe. The criminals will be emboldened. Therefore, the powerful voices need to speak up to strengthen the prospects of rule of law in the Pakistan”.

Michelle Chaudhry, director of Cecil and Iris Chaudhry Foundation, said prime minister’s assurance after the resistance of a handful of people in Karachi reflected a lack of commitment to justice and rule of law.

PCMR Chairperson Peter Jacob demanded that the government and the political parties should convince the religious affairs ministry to immediately organise a dialogue among the stakeholders and revisit their position with regard to the draft bill.