‘Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ to expand by 40 more food trucks

ISLAMABAD: Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar on Sunday said “Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye” programme would expand 40 more food trucks by October in different cities of all four provinces.
Talking to the APP, MD Bait-ul-Mal said “Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye” programme would feed 40,000 people every day, saying 831,625 meals have already been served across Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Islamabad.
He said the expansion of “Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye” initiative to Gujranwala, Lahore and Multan was planned and the concerned authorities were directed not to compromise on the quality of food being served to the needy people. He said four food trucks have already been serving free meal to the daily wagers and labourers across the country. It is pertinent to mention that under the ‘Ehsaas’ umbrella, “Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye” programme was run by a public-private partnership, whereby Pakistan Bait ul Mal was responsible for the operations of the food trucks and Saylani Welfare International Trust was responsible for provision of meals.
