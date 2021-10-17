RIPJA elects new executive body

Islamabad : Rawalpindi-Islamabad Photo-Journalists Association (RIPJA) elected its new executive body for the session 2021-22 Saturday here in Islamabad. Sohail Malik retained his President portfolio and Javed Qureshi has been elected as secretary, says a press release.

Two main panels Photo Journalists Panel led by Dr. Mushtaq and Humara Panel led by Sohail Malik were in the race.

The polling started on 11am and the polling time ended at 4:45pm in National Press Club Islamabad. The polling process remained peaceful for the entire day. No misconduct and complain were made by any contesting candidate and panel.

According to the result announced by the Election Committee headed by Faisal Hakeem, ninety members casted their respective votes out of 120 total votes. The casting votes ratio remained 72 per cent which is marked highest vote ratio as compare to RIPJA elections in past.

According to the result Sohail Malik was elected as President with 75 votes and his opponent Dr. Mushataq could get 12 votes. On the seat of secretary Javed Qureshi defeated Waseem Nazir with vote margin of 66 to 21 respectively. Shahid Qureshi was elected as Finance Secretary with 66 votes against Irfan Haider who could only secure 18 votes.

While senior vice president Haneef Khattak, two vice president Muhammad Javed and Wahab Saleem, Joint secretary Syed Mehdi and press secretary Sajid Khan were elected unopposed.

Agha Mehroz (70), Naveed Anjum (70), Arif Shaikh (70), Raja Imran (69), Syed Fateh Ali (68), Yasir Mirza (66), and Pervez Mughal 57 were declared successful on the seven seats of the governing body.

The successful President of RIPJA said in his maiden speech after winning the election that he his panel would continue serving the members. This election proved that RIPJA always elects its office holders through democratic process. The losing candidate Dr. Mushtan felicitated the winning president Sohail Malim and pledged to cooperate for the betterment of the members.