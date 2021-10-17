62 arrested, over 6kg charas seized in Mardan

MARDAN: District police have arrested 62 proclaimed offenders and also seized more than 6kg charas, a senior official said.

Speaking to journalists, District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan said that taking action on the wanted men’s list received from the Central Police Office, Mardan Police had arrested all the 62 outlaws as pointed out by the authorities.Also, 16 stolen motorbikes were recovered in the city area after a motorcycle lifter identified as Jan Muhammad was arrested in a raid.The DPO said that the district police along with the excise department had registered 1450 unregistered vehicles and added more than Rs45 million to the exchequer.

“Unregistered vehicles can be used in crimes. This is why their registration not only added an amount to the national exchequer but it would also reduce crime rate,” he added.

Meanwhile, the cops conducted raids in the precincts of Sheikh Maltoon and Toru police stations and arrested three drug pushers.