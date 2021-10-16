Commissioner inspects preparations for Eid Miladun Nabi

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon visited different areas of the city on Friday to monitor preparations for Eid Miladun Nabi that will be observed on Tuesday.

The commissioner spoke to various scholars regarding preparations for the religious event. He also monitored routes of different processions to be held on the day and requested the various schools-of-thought to show solidarity on the occasion.

Memon paid visits to the Faizan-e-Madina, New Karachi Azakhana, Darul Uloom Mujaddia Naeemia Malir, Jamia Masjid Diyar e Habib in Gulshan-e-Hadid, Noorani Eidgah Ground in New Karachi and Jamia Masjid Nazimabad.

He issued directives to repair roads on the routes of the Eid Miladun Nabi processions. He said all such roads that had developed potholes should be carpeted and the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) should ensure their cleanliness.

The commissioner also directed the relevant district administrations to make sure that street lights were properly installed in all the streets, especially those where the processions would take place.

During his visit to District Central, Central Deputy Commissioner Taha Saleem and Municipal Commissioner Khalid Riaz accompanied Memon.

In District Malir, Additional Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abideen Mirani and District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Malir Administrator Riaz Khatri briefed the commissioner on measures being taken for Eid Miladun Nabi.

Police officials, DMC and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) officials were also present on the occasion. Memon said special security measures had been taken for the occasion.