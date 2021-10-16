Mock exercises held at Mansehra schools

MANSEHRA: The Rescue 1122 in collaboration with the UNICEF and Directorate of Elementary and Higher Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched the mock exercises at boys and girls schools to train students how to escape natural calamities.
“We have started training boys and girls how to escape natural calamities and emergency situation through the mock exercises,” Hafizur Rahman, the district emergency officer of Rescue 1122, told reporters after attending a mock exercise carried out by emergency response unit at the Government High School Paghal in Kaghan valley on Friday. The Rescue 1122 teams carried out the mock exercise involving the students and trained them how to respond in emergency situations.
