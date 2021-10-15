BEIJING: United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called on countries across the world to join forces to build more sustainable transport systems and accelerate the decarbonisation process of the entire transport industry.

During his online speech at the opening ceremony of the Second UN Global Sustainable Transport Conference held in Beijing, China, Guterres said all countries need to take more ambitious and credible actions to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.