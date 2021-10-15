Surgery moot

LAHORE : The Society of Surgeons, Pakistan, Lahore chapter, will hold 19th International Surgery Conference from Friday (today) to Saturday (tomorrow) at Allama Iqbal Medical College, Lahore.

The President of the Society of Surgeons Pakistan, Lahore chapter, Prof Muhammad Afzal informed that the main theme of the conference is “Quality improvement and patient safety in surgery”. Many national and international surgeons will participate.