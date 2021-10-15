Bad education

University merit lists show that every year a large number of PhD candidates fail to secure even 70 percent on their admission tests. The passing ratio for the 2021 CSS examination illustrates the same phenomenon -- with less than three percent of students passing the test. It is evident that the standard of education is at its lowest. The culture of plagiarism is growing, and even graduates don’t know the basic concepts of their subjects. There is a dire need to raise the standard of education and allocate funds for the education sector. Teachers’ training and recruitment and monitoring and vetting of syllabuses need constant updates to keep up with the world’s standards.
Shakir H Shamim
Skardu
