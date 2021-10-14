PMLN yet to finalise plan for PDM Faisalabad rally

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is yet to finalize its plan to participate in the upcoming rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to be held in Faisalabad on October 16.

Party sources said PMLN President National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif may not participate in the rally due to his health issues. Some days back, he slipped from stairs due to which he is under treatment. PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz may attend the PDM rally in Faisalabad.

Inner circles of the PMLN vice president were directed to be ready to travel along with Maryam Nawaz from Lahore to Faisalabad. The sources said local leaders and party workers were directed to bring as many people as possible to the rally.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maryam Nawaz, Allama Sajid Mir and Mahmood Achakzai will address the rally while former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will address the rally via video link. Rana Sanaullah will make preparations for the rally.

Meanwhile, Imran Goraya, a PMLN leader and aide to Hamza Shehbaz, said there were no such instructions that Maryam Nawaz will go to Faisalabad in a rally.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif in a tweet said every new day proved the incompetence of the PTI government. He said the PTI government proved incompetent in administrative matters and the country’s economy is facing its worst downfall. He said poor governance, devaluation of rupee and instability are clear examples of the incompetence of the government.

PMLN Punjab Secretary Information Azma Bukhari said that so far both Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz are going to Faisalabad to attend the PDM rally. She said any change of plan will be announced later.