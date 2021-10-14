Mozambique hospitals extort women

Maputo: Mozambique rights groups have accused public hospitals of extortion and forcing pregnant women to pay to give birth, services that are supposed to be free.
A group of 40 civil society organisations grouped under the Women’s Observatory this week said they had received 16 reports of abuse and extortion from three hospitals in and around the capital Maputo since the start of 2021.
