Colombian governor survives two armed attacks in 24 hours

Bogota: A Colombian governor claimed on Tuesday he had survived two armed attacks in the space of 24 hours in a region rife with dissident left-wing guerrillas.
The first attack happened on Sunday when “the vehicle I was traveling in was hit by a sniper,” Juan Guillermo Zuluaga, governor of the central Meta department, told W Radio.
On Monday afternoon “an explosive device” was detonated as a caravan of vehicles Zuluaga was traveling in passed by.
Moscow: Tuesday talks in Moscow between Russian and US officials to resolve a diplomatic standoff ended without any...
London: Harry Potter author JK Rowling on Tuesday released her first children’s Christmas book, inspired by lockdown...
Tripoli: Fifteen migrants drowned after two boats capsized off Libya in the latest “tragic loss of life” on the...
Washington: Texas’ Republican governor Gregg Abbott on Tuesday announced he was banning Covid-19 vaccine mandates...
Sydney: Two teenagers were charged on Tuesday over an alleged attack that left 14 kangaroos dead on Australia’s east...
Tokyo: Japan’s ruling conservatives unveiled their campaign platform on Tuesday, saying they would aim to boost...