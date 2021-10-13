 
Wednesday October 13, 2021
Colombian governor survives two armed attacks in 24 hours

World
AFP
October 13, 2021

Bogota: A Colombian governor claimed on Tuesday he had survived two armed attacks in the space of 24 hours in a region rife with dissident left-wing guerrillas.

The first attack happened on Sunday when “the vehicle I was traveling in was hit by a sniper,” Juan Guillermo Zuluaga, governor of the central Meta department, told W Radio.

On Monday afternoon “an explosive device” was detonated as a caravan of vehicles Zuluaga was traveling in passed by.

