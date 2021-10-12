Call to action

One wonders how the sitting government can watch the rapid weakening of the rupee against the US dollar. It is worrisome that no plan is in sight to curb the downfall of the rupee. There is hardly any briefing or press release to inform people of any strategy to protect the Pakistani currency from crossing the red line. Our import bill has already increased manifolds over the years, and concrete steps are needed to stem the further weakening of the rupee.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad