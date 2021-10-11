Rising smoke

According to the WHO, over eight million people die because of tobacco each year. Not only is smoking a waste of money, it is injurious to health, and causes cancer, diabetes, lung and heart diseases among others.

In many countries around the world, in a bid to smoking, cigarettes can only be purchased in a pack of 20s. Loose or single cigarettes are banned and sellers may be fined if found out. Shopkeepers also have the right to confirm proof of age in case he is in doubt of that the buyer is underage. In Pakistan, while we do have laws which prohibit smoking in public places, there is a lack of strict implementation of laws and loose cigarettes are sold freely. The authorities concerned should look into the matter and ensure that they take steps to curb the menace.

Shahzad Lodhi

Rawalpindi