Chakki owners increase flour price by Rs2 per kg

LAHORE: Owners of flour mills in the provincial capital have increased the price of whole wheat flour by Rs2 per kg as official release of grains has yet to be started.

With latest revision in rates, whole wheat would now cost Rs82 per kg to consumers.

According to chakki owners, the price of wheat in the open market reached at Rs2,600 per 40kg against official price of Rs1,950. Chakki owners were of the view that despite announcement in wheat release policy 2021-22, provincial Food Department has not initiated wheat issuance to Chakki owners at control rates.

It is learnt that terms and conditions in this connection is being finalised.

Provincial Secretary Food, Ali Sarfraz Hussain while commenting the development said, we aware of the issue and are working with District administration and Chakki owners to resolve it.