SHC dismisses plea against 5G technology, Covid-19 vaccination

KARACHI: Sindh High Court has dismissed petition against 5G technology and vaccination drive of COVID-19 in the country.

Petitioner Ameer Jehan had filed petition in respect of 5-G (Fifth Generation) technology and government restrictions and vaccination drive on COVIDE-19.

The court observed that petitioner who was appearing in person has not uttered a single word as to how the consequences of 5-G technology, wherefrom the entire world is benefiting and/or intends to seek benefits, could be a health hazard.

The court observed that as far as Covid-19 is concerned, the petitioner perhaps was not even remotely aware of the consequences of coronavirus disease that triggered in 2019 and is yet to be controlled. The court observed that there were international and national policies which are being followed by different departments of the provincial as well as federal government including health departments.