Helping out

Thousands of students have benefitted from the Balochistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF) program. It is obvious that Pakistan is going through a tough time in which a middle or a lower-class family hardly manages to accommodate its children in educational institutions. Therefore, such initiatives by the government to facilitate and empower poor students really deserves appreciation.

The process of awarding scholarships is efficient and transparent. The only thing amiss is that the finalised lists take a long time coming. The government should ensure that the lists are announced on time and other similar scholarships are announced to facilitate students from lower-income families.

Irshad Hameed

Lahore