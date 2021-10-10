Helping out

Thousands of students have benefitted from the Balochistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF) program. It is obvious that Pakistan is going through a tough time in which a middle or a lower-class family hardly manages to accommodate its children in educational institutions. Therefore, such initiatives by the government to facilitate and empower poor students really deserves appreciation.
The process of awarding scholarships is efficient and transparent. The only thing amiss is that the finalised lists take a long time coming. The government should ensure that the lists are announced on time and other similar scholarships are announced to facilitate students from lower-income families.
Irshad Hameed
Lahore
There has been an increase in street crimes in the country There are reports of frequent snatching at gunpoint but...
It is alarming that child labour is increasing in the country. According to Unicef, there has been an increase of 160...
This refers to the editorial ‘Controversial law’ . It is mandatory for the government to discuss the nominees for...
Small wonder that there is a high demand for US dollars or gold or property in Pakistan. Since bank accounts, saving...
This refers to the news report Pakistan facing less inflation than world: PM Imran Khan' . Excited by the news, I...
It is saddening to see that employees of the Sindh government are facing enormous hardships in actually availing the...