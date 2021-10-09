PTI MPA calls for reaching out to quake victims

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of Sindh Assembly Shahzad Qureshi has expressed sorrow over the loss of life and property due to the earthquake in Balochistan and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

On the other hand, he has also submitted a resolution in the Sindh Assembly on the rising crime rate. Expressing grief over the loss of life and property in the earthquake in Balochistan, MPA Qureshi has asked the Balochistan government to extend all possible cooperation to the affected people and rescue teams to expedite the relief work.

He has expressed serious concern over the rising incidence of street crime and submitted a resolution in the Sindh Assembly while appealing to the chief minister and the DIG to take stern notice of these incidents. He says the life and property of the citizens are not safe due to these heinous incidents of crime in the city. Robbers in Karachi do not shy away from killing civilians, and law enforcement agencies should take full action against these street criminals, he said.

The PTI leader spoke about a tragic incident that took place in his constituency. He said that in Defense Phase 7, four armed robbers came in a vehicle and tried to enter a house. It seems that there is no one to stop the criminals and the people have been handed over to criminals in Karachi, he added.