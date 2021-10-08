Poor condition of Chitral roads lamented

CHITRAL: Chairman of the Chitral Economic Forum and senior economist, Prof Syed Toufiq Jan, has lamented the apathy of successive governments towards the worst condition of roads in the two districts of Chitral.

Speaking at a meeting on Thursday, he said Chitral was the first princely state to join Pakistan in 1947 at the time of independence but our central and provincial governments failed to address the basic needs of people in Chitral during the last 74 years. He lamented that our close neighbour Upper Dir has 8,000 kilometres of metalled roads whereas the two districts of Chitral covering 14,850 sq KM area have only 185 kilometres of metalled roads.