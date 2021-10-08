 
Friday October 08, 2021
Humid weather

Lahore
October 08, 2021

LAHORE:Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Rainfall was only reported at Shaheed Benazirabad and Sakrand. Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi and Lasbella where mercury reached 40°C while in Lahore, it was 34.3°C and minimum was 24°C.

