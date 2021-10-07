Bus station in Charsadda city to be relocated

PESHAWAR: The government has decided to relocate the bus station in Charsadda city to another location to reduce traffic congestion.

The decision was taken at a meeting held here.

The commissioner Peshawar, deputy commissioner Charsadda, district police officer Charsadda and officials of the Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority attended the meeting.

The Tehsil Municipal Administration was directed to make arrangements to relocate the bus station from the city to the outskirts within ten days.

The administration was also directed to move the fruit and vegetable markets from their existing location to other places outside the bazaar in 45 days.

The meeting also decided to block the entry of heavy vehicles on the roads in Charsadda

The PkHA was directed to install scales on all the major entry points of the district to stop vehicles weighing more than 70 tonnes from using the roads in the district.

The meeting decided to relocate the garages of heavy vehicles from Charsadda and Shabqadar bazaars to the outskirts of these towns in ten days.

The Irrigation Department was directed to remove encroachment from the canals and watercourses in the district.

The meeting directed relevant departments to devise plans for carrying out a massive drive against encroachment.