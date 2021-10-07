ANF arrests five men with 82kg heroin

The Anti-Narcotics Force on Wednesday claimed to have seized a big quantity of narcotics worth millions of rupees and arrested five alleged drug peddlers.

According to the ANF spokesperson, four kilograms of hashish and 82 kilograms of heroin were seized from Wazir, Ejaz Ali, Waga, Shahbaz Ali and Javed Ali during a raid.

Gas explosion

Two people were injured in a gas explosion at a car repair shop in the Sachal area. Police and rescue workers took the casualties to a nearby private hospital.

The victims were identified as Umair and Ali Sher. Police said a car was being repaired at the shop when a tube installed with the gas tank exploded with a loud bang, injuring the two men.