MNA says funds released for Chitral uplift projects

CHITRAL: Member National Assembly (MNA) Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali on Tuesday said the federal government had released sufficient funds to execute development projects in Chiral.

He was speaking at a press conference to enumerate the projects to be carried out in various parts of Chitral. Jamaat-e-Islam district head Maulana Rahmatullah Akhunzada and others were also president.

The Maulana said the uplift projects included the construction and repair of a number of roads, installation of 17 mobile phone towers, electricity pylons and the establishment of a grid station.

He added that he was making efforts to secure the release of more funds for other projects as well.

The MNA said that a so-called leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was disturbing the political environment in Chitral. He added the PTI leader in question was neither elected nor held any official position, but was trying to hoodwink his party leadership by organizing fake functions aiming to rope in people to the party.

Chitrali said a court fined the person in question for felling trees in Chitral, asking the PTI government to take him to task as it was promoting tree plantation under its Billion Tree Tsunami project.