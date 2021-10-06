Super mart, garment shop, house robbed in a single day

Street crime, especially muggings and other robberies, have been on the rise across Karachi. A super mart, a house and a garment shop were robbed in a single day on Tuesday, while two brothers suffered gunshot wounds during an attempt to mug them.

CCTV camera footage of the robberies show the gangs in all the three cases brazenly committing the crimes with no fear of being caught, raising questions about the performance of the law enforcement agencies.

The Rizvi police said that unidentified suspects looted cash from a super mart in the Nazimabad area. The officials said the footage obtained from the mart shows the suspects entering with weapons, adding that one of them loaded his pistol and another held the security guard hostage, taking him inside.

Police said the suspects stayed at the mart for 90 minutes, and also took the guard’s weapon with them as they escaped, adding that the officials were approached by the mart management to register a case.

In another incident, two unidentified suspects looted cash and clothes from a garment shop in Block 10 of Gulshan-e-Iqbal after breaking the locks during the early hours.

The footage available with The News shows the suspects searching for and looting money from the cash counter as well as taking children’s clothes before leaving the shop. Both the suspects had their faces covered. Police have started searching for them.

The Tipu Sultan police said that a group of around six armed men forced their way into a house in the Baloch Colony area by holding the security guard hostage.

The victim family told the police that they were held hostage while the suspects looted gold, cash and mobile phones, following which they fled in a car. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.

Mugging bid

The Gulbahar police said that five armed men on two motorbikes shot two brothers near a hotel in the Nazimabad area, adding that the victims were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The officials said the victims were identified as Shabbir Ahmed, 42, and Tauseef Ahmed, 32, adding that they are brothers and reside in the Liaquatabad area.

Police said that the two were returning after supplying milk to the hotel when they were robbed of Rs7,000 in cash, prize bonds worth Rs7,500, mobile phones and wallets. The officials said the brothers were shot after one of them attempted to catch the suspects.