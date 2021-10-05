11 POs among dozens arrested in Mardan

MARDAN: Eleven proclaimed offenders, eight accomplices and 110 other suspects were arrested with various kinds of weapons during search and strike operations in the district on Monday.

A spokesman for the police said that the actions were taken in the limits of Par Hoti, City, Saddar, Jabar, Chura, Rustam, Takhtbhai, Lundkhwar, Shergarh and Kharaki police stations. The cops while arresting 11 wanted men also recovered 33 pistols, three Kalashnikovs, four rifles, two guns and 452 bullets from them. Also, four drug traffickers were arrested and 5.13kg charas, 250 grams of heroin and 35 grams of ice (methamphetamine) were recovered from the arrested persons.