Missing former Balochistan officer found





Police on Monday claimed to have traced former relief commissioner and PDMA director general Aslam Tareen who had gone missing in mysterious circumstances in Karachi a few days ago.

Police denied Tareen had been kidnapped, saying that he had left home to offer prayers at a nearby mosque while his health had not been good. He had fallen unconscious after his blood pressure had dropped, they said and added that a team of personnel of the paramilitary force had found him in an unconscious condition.

Later, the police said, Tareen was taken to hospital. After getting information, cops also reached the hospital and had a medical checkup conducted. Police said they would question him after seeking permission from doctors. Tareen had been staying at a guesthouse in the Tipu Sultan area and had gone missing after he had left for prayers on September 30.