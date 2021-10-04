Over 7kg charas seized, three arrested in Mardan

MARDAN: Narcotics Eradication Team on Sunday seized 7kg charas and arrested three traffickers in the district.

A spokesman for Mardan Police said that NET and district police carried out operations in the limits of Chura, Jabbar and Katlang police stations and arrested three traffickers, Khanpur, Khurshid and Sartaj Gul and also recovered 7587 grams of charas from the accused.

Cases were also registered against the arrestees in various police stations.

Meanwhile, an enmity lasting for more than seven years was resolved in Lundkhwar area of Mardan district where both the parties embraced each other in presence of local police officials.

At a Jirga, Kamran from one party and Ibrahim Gul from the other group announced to pardon each other and live peacefully in the future.