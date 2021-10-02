IHC dismisses plea challenging ordinance binding MPs to take oath in 60 days

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed a petition challenging the presidential ordinance binding elected members to take oath in 60 days.
Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Justice Athar Minallah, while declaring the plea inadmissible, remarked that the court does not want to use extraordinary discretionary powers in political matters. During the proceedings, the counsel of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) presented his arguments in the court and said that the ordinance demanded elected members should take oath within 60 days.
The IHC CJ remarked if the opposition had majority in the Senate, it should go to the same forum. The court suggested that Parliament should exercise its powers.
WASHINGTON: A top US official called Friday for Pakistan to take action against ‘all extremist groups’ ahead of a...
KABUL: The Ministry of Interior on Friday said it will investigate the alleged torture and killings of civilians in...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has declared the detention of the head of the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan,...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to hold a crucial meeting with Leader of the Opposition in the National...
LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday indicted Nusrat Shehbaz, the wife of leader of the opposition in National...
MANAMA: Anti-Israel protests broke out in Bahrain on Friday, a day after Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid’s visit...