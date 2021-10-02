IHC dismisses plea challenging ordinance binding MPs to take oath in 60 days

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed a petition challenging the presidential ordinance binding elected members to take oath in 60 days.

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Justice Athar Minallah, while declaring the plea inadmissible, remarked that the court does not want to use extraordinary discretionary powers in political matters. During the proceedings, the counsel of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) presented his arguments in the court and said that the ordinance demanded elected members should take oath within 60 days.

The IHC CJ remarked if the opposition had majority in the Senate, it should go to the same forum. The court suggested that Parliament should exercise its powers.