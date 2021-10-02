 
Saturday October 02, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Iran begins war games near Azerbaijan border

World
AFP
October 02, 2021
Iran begins war games near Azerbaijan border

Tehran: The Iranian army’s ground forces began holding manoeuvres near the country’s border with Azerbaijan on Friday, state media reported, despite criticism from its neighbour. The exercises took place in open areas in northwestern Iran, said state television, which showed tanks, howitzers and helicopters firing at targets on the ground.

More From World

More From Latest