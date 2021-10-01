K-Electric, Mepco admit overbilling consumers

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday told the power distribution companies (Discos) that some companies have overbilled the consumers and directed action against the officials involved in overbilling.

Especially, the Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) took a lead in penalising consumers with higher electricity bills by charging monthly bills based on 35 to 52 days. The company admitted the overbilling.

In a public hearing presided over by Chairman Nepra Tauseef H Farooqi, it was disclosed that the Mepco had even charged bills for 52 days in monthly bills from the consumers in Rahim Yar Khan. The chairman Nepra said overbilling has deprived consumers of the benefit of slabs. How will that benefit be returned to the consumers, he questioned. It was informed that a total of 64 complaints of overbilling were received from various Discos.

The Mepco CEO responded that he was investigating the matter. Nepra Vice Chairman Rafiq Sheikh said the Nepra will not tolerate this at all. The authority called for a report on the matter. The Mepco CEO said overbilling was done for 30 to 37 days in May 2021 due to corona and Eid holidays. The hearing raised the issue of overbilling for more than 31 days by the electricity distribution companies, including K-Electric.

“Now I want to know if the overbilling was intentional or due to technical issues,” Rafiq Sheikh said, adding that whatever the problem was, why the companies did not inform. The chief executive officer Lesco said it cannot be called overbilling. The chairman Nepra responded that don’t challenge it. The overbilling was committed. “We have to look after the interest of the consumers,” he said.

K-Electric Chief Financial Officer Amir Ghazyani admitted over-billing, saying that KE consumers’ bills were for 34 days. He said that the company will make adjustment in next-month bills if there is any issue of overbilling. It was difficult to go to some areas due to Muharram processions, he said, adding that K-Electric did not deliberately overbill the consumers.

A customer’s complaint from Rahim Yar Khan of about 52-day billing is a serious matter, Rafiq Sheikh said. Dismiss the meter readers from jobs if they are found guilty, Sheikh said and added the Nepra will issue a comprehensive decision on overbilling.