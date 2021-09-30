Al-Shifa Trust planning to establish eye cancer centre

Rawalpindi : Al-Shifa Trust (AST) President Major General (r) Rehmat Khan on Wednesday said the Trust had planned to establish one of the most comprehensive centres for management and treatment of eye cancer in the country to combat the growing threat.

Apart from providing cancer surgical services, the nation’s first centre will offer all forms of cancer treatment through chemotherapy, radiation, rehabilitation, and genetic counselling under one roof, he said.

Speaking at a childhood cancer awareness seminar held at Al-Shifa Eye Hospital Rawalpindi, he said that incidence of eye cancer is on the rise in Pakistan necessitating early detection, diagnosis, and proper treatment.

He said that almost 30 percent of eye cancer patients are children and the threat needs a proper response as the children are future of the nation.

Major General (r) Rehmat Khan informed that annually almost 2200 people are diagnosed with eye cancer and the number is growing due to lack of awareness.

He informed that the Trust had established a Cancer Eye Clinic to provide assistance to the needy which improved the situation but it was not sufficient therefore a full-fledged centre has been planned to serve the masses. A space for this centre has been provided in the newly built children's eye hospital complex in Rawalpindi.

He said that timely detection can save sight as the problem gets complicated if treatment is delayed that may cause vision loss, loss of the eye, or may prove fatal as patients are brought to hospitals only in the final stage.

In his speech, Professor Wajid Ali Khan emphasized that we will need the support of all cancer stakeholders in making the plan successful as the centre being planned is badly needed.

Professor Tayyab Afghani highlighted the importance of early diagnosis and screening and called upon the national and international stakeholders to make a comprehensive national plan for the prevention and control of cancers. He also demanded an appropriate mechanism for social protection and financial support for cancer patients and their families.

The seminar was attended by a number of participants including professionals, policymakers, public health consultants, patients, parents, and officials from the ministry of health and the World Health Organisation.

In the end, the President of AST distributed shields and certificates among the speakers that included Professor Sumera Altaf, Brigadier Tariq Ghafoor, Professor Nuzhat, Dr. Sabika, Ms. Kanza, Professor Dr. Ayesha Babar Kawish, Dr Maheen Akbar, Dr Shadab Hassan, and Dr Tanzila Farah.