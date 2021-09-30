Reconstruction of IJP Road to cost Rs4.9b: Senate told

Islamabad: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday apprised the Senate that reconstruction of IJ Principal Road would cost Rs4.9 billion for which the work has already been started.

Replying to various queries during Question Hour, he said that the contract has also been awarded to National Logistic Cell (NLC) after floating its tender. “The project would be completed within 18 months,” he added. He said two each flexible and rigid lanes would be constructed.

The major repair work of Triple Surface Treatment (T.S.T) at IJP Road was carried out in 2016-17, he said.

To another question, he said construction of a 15 million gallon capacity dam has been proposed on Soan River near Chirah Village Islamabad on a 50:50pc sharing basis by CDA and the Government of Punjab through Small Dams Organization Islamabad and WASA Rawalpindi.

He said recently CDA has initiated a project to construct 100 wells. Locations with an approximate cost of Rs125.000 million, aiming to replenish the depleting groundwater level, he said.