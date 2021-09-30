Jang Economic Session: Food security termed defence first line

LAHORE:Food security in Pakistan is linked with the national security which should be considered seriously and independent experts’ panels be made for the modern research for agriculture development.

These views were expressed by the experts in Jang Economic Session on “Food Security Threat in Pakistan – Realities.” The panelists were Rabia Sultan, Ibad-ur-Rehman, Dr Khalid Hamid, Ehtesham Rabbani and Abdul Rasheed Sindhu while the session was moderated by Sikandar Lodhi.

Rabia Sultan said that ignoring the food security in agrarian Pakistan was deplorable. She said surplus wheat production was not a food security, rather increasing production of grains, oilseeds, vegetables, pulses and livestock was food security for balanced food production. She said timely announcement of support price helped the farmers and it should be done every year. She termed food security first line of defence.

Ibad-ur-Rehman said agriculture productivity could not be increased without giving incentives to the farmers while globally governments gave patronage to the agriculture for food security. He suggested bringing five years agriculture model with the consultation of the opposition for continuity of the policy.

He said migration from rural areas to urban areas could be stopped by providing facilities in the rural areas which would be helpful in fulfilling food needs of the urban population.

Dr Khalid Hamid said that by 2050 Pakistan would be the third largest populated country so for food security should be focused from now to counter future food crisis. He said Pakistani per capita calories consumption was discouraging as only rice and wheat were not included in food security rather balanced diet was important. Increasing production of all crops is needed along with value addition. He stressed the need for controlling the food wastage and changing eating habits of the nation. He suggested cold storages and cold chain system. Ehtesham Rabbani termed food security had been ignored by the successive governments. Research and development in agriculture was ignored. He stressed the need for implantable strategy to increase agricultural productivity. He believed that so-called experts had been destroying the agriculture sector for the last many years. He said Pakistani wheat was smuggled to Afghanistan while Pakistanis were compelled to eat imported wheat. He said mega crisis had emerged by ignoring the collective wisdom.

Abdul Rasheed Sindhu suggested incentivising the farmers for improving the productivity. He said the agricultural issues could be resolved by ensuring availability of quality fertilizers and seeds to the farmers.