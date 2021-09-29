 
Wednesday September 29, 2021
ASG to arrange a hiking trip to highlight importance of Shah Allah Ditta

National

September 29, 2021

Islamabad: The Asian Study Group (ASG) will arrange a hiking trip on October 9 at the western ridge of the Shah Allah Ditta to explore and highlight its importance for local and foreign tourists. According to the details shared by the ASG, the hike would start near the caves and it would further go to the top of the ridge through a moderately steep trail.

