Asad Qaiser assumes charge of PIPS BoGs president

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has assumed the charge of the office of the President, Board of Governors (BoGs) Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS) in pursuance of Section 6(1) (a) of the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services Act, 2008.
After assuming the charge, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar said that Parliament is an important constitutional institution for legislation, oversight on executive and public representation.
SUKKUR: Some unidentified armed men killed a man and his son in Nai Abadi, Gharo city, District Thatta, on Monday.Some...
SUKKUR: A five-month-old wedded couple was allegedly shot dead by the relatives of the bride in Tando Adam, district...
SUKKUR: The Accountability Court has adjourned two different corruption references against Adviser to the Sindh CM on...
SUKKUR: Provincial Minister for Environment, Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahu has said the PPP-led Sindh...
LAHORE: The management of the Bank of Punjab has incorporated promotion of sports in the country as an essential...
Rawalpindi: The number of dengue fever patients being reported from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi is on...