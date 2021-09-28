Asad Qaiser assumes charge of PIPS BoGs president

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has assumed the charge of the office of the President, Board of Governors (BoGs) Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS) in pursuance of Section 6(1) (a) of the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services Act, 2008.

After assuming the charge, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar said that Parliament is an important constitutional institution for legislation, oversight on executive and public representation.