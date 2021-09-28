‘Bechari Qudsia’ last episode on Geo TV today

KARACHI: The last episode of the drama serial "Bechari Qudsia" highlighting out the social problems facing the middle class will be aired today (Tuesday) on Geo TV.
The interesting story of the play captivated the audience. Unlike ordinary love stories, this touching story caught the attention of the audience from the very first episode. A large number of people are now eagerly waiting to see its finale.
Will Qudsia dare to reveal her identity despite the disgrace in the society and will people accept it? Will Qudsia find someone to accompany her on this difficult journey? This will be revealed in the last episode of the play.
The acting performance of the main character of the play, Fatima Affandi, will be remembered for a long time. Shabbir Jan, Bilal Qureshi, Momal Khalid, Laiba Khan, Farhan Ali Agha, Kamran Jilani, Kunza Malik, Manza Waqas, Ayesha Gul, Bina Chaudhry, Danial Afzal, Asfand, Qasim Khan, Fatima Awan, Yasir Aslam and other actors also performed.
Bilal Qureshi has drawn praise for his performance. Irfan Ahmad Shamsh's writing has been directed by Irfan Aslam. The last episode of the drama serial "Bechari Qudsia" will be aired on Geo TV at 7pm today.
