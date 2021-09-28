Shahbaz Gill accuses PPP of robbing Sindh people

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has been robbing the rights of Sindhi’s people for the last several decades.
In a tweet, he said provision of transport, roads, health and education was sole responsibility of the provincial government after the 18th constitutional amendment which did not fulfill so far. Gill said PPP was still looting the national wealth while Imran Khan was serving the people of Karachi through repairing of roads of Karachi and Circular Railway.
