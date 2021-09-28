21 wanted men among 151 arrested in Mardan

MARDAN: District police arrested 21 alleged proclaimed offenders, their 11 accomplices and 118 other suspects, and also recovered weapons and drugs here on Monday.
A police spokesman said that on the directives of District Police Officer Zahidullah Khan, the cops conducted search and strike operations in City, Saddar, Hoti, Sheikh Maltoon, Toru, Shahbaz Garha, Jabar, Rustam, Katlang, Kharaki, Lundkhwar, Takhtbhai, and Saroshah police stations.
The cops nabbed 21 proclaimed offenders and their 11 accomplices and recovered 25 pistols, three Kalashnikovs, three Kalakovs, three rifles, one gun, and around 500 bullets from them.In separate raids on drug dealers, the cops arrested three drug traffickers and recovered over 4 kilograms of charas from their possession.
