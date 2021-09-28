 
Tuesday September 28, 2021
Rescue 1122 responds to 1,052 accidents

Lahore

September 28, 2021

LAHORE:The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1,052 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, two people died, whereas 1,125 were injured.

Out of this, 660 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 465 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

