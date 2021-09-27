Data Sahib Urs celebrations begin amid tight security

LAHORE: Three-day celebrations of 978th annual Urs of Hazrat Ali Hajveri Data Ganj Bakhsh (Data Sahib) started here on Sunday and will continue for next two days.

Main Multan Road from Civil Secretariat to Bhatti Chowk was closed for all kinds of traffic and strict security measures were taken. Devotees were being strictly searched and checked. Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher reached Data Darbar and reviewed security arrangements. He went inside the Darbar and took part in a ceremony. He was accompanied by CCPO Lahore and other senior officials.

The DC checked arrangements of milk supply at the shrine and checked entry and exit points of the Darbar. The DC directed Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed to ensure compliance of Corona SOPs, besides taking action against encroachments in nearby areas. He said ensuring the provision of all necessities in three-day Urs celebrations was the top priority of the district administration.