Farrukh slams Maryam for criticising PM’s address to UNGA

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday lashed at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Vice President Maryam Nawaz for her undue criticism on Prime Minister Imran Khan and his speech at the 76th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
“It was Nawaz Sharif whose chits used to be lost before speech,” he tweeted while reacting to Maryam’s critical remarks. He also reminded Maryam of her famous statement in which she claimed that she even did not own any property in Pakistan as well as abroad. Use of fake Calibri font and Qatari letter were the evidences produced before the court, adding, all such fraud and lies were on her credit, the minister added.
