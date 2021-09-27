Islamabad Club undergoes revamp

Islamabad: Islamabad Club has undergone a facelift with additional facilities for the members besides cutting on the losses it has been incurring in recent past.

Federal secretary for cabinet, Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, who is also the administrator of the club made the announcement through a newsletter for the members saying that an international standard Floodlit Cricket Oval, of broadcast quality, with 7 new pitches has been built in the federal capital.

“The outfield has been re-laid and water sprinkler system has been put in place while the club has also developed a floodlit, 13 pitch, cricket academy, that includes 3 artificial pitches with bowling machines while work on the Cricket Pavilion is in final stages of construction,” he added.

Sukhera said that the club was mostly shut down indoors during the corona times the club team has re-laid front-9 holes golf, renovated changing rooms, set up a modern, floodlit driving range, the Caddy's Lounge and improved car parking area. All 1100+ Club employees have been vaccinated for Covid-19, he added.

Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera also pointed out that the operational losses, which averaged Rs22 million per month in the year before the current committee took over, have been curtailed to zero. The highest-ever, positive budget of Rs440 million has been approved for 2021-22; the previous highest was Rs30 million in 2016. Much less memberships have been awarded compared to previous years.

Sukhera said that the sprinkler system for Holes 10-18 have been repaired and made functional. The administrator has said that a new floodlit, futsal ground has been developed, with FIFA certified Astroturf. “The basketball court has been redone to match standards and is fully floodlit now. The polo arena has been redone and is also floodlit now with eight hospitality boxes and three gazebos have been built,” he said adding three new Korals and stables have been constructed while six additional horses are being procured in the next fortnight for the Riding School.

He said that the polo training academy for youth is being started in a couple of days. “The Yoga classes have been reintroduced. The kids play area has been redone, by replacing all with new rides and plastic flooring to avoid injuries. The Saddle Club has been converted into a PAN-ASIAN Restaurant while the Polo Cafe has been converted into a larger, open-air restaurant and a new Cafeteria has been set up at the Golf Driving Range. The construction of a new block of 32, 5-Star, additional guest rooms will begin this month,” he added.

Sukhera also pointed out that sixty-five years and above parents or parents-in-law (any two) of members have been allowed to use the Club as family members. “The cut-off age for the sons’ of members for using the club in member's children category has been increased from 26 years to 30 years. He said that significant increase has happened in Diplomat members and corporate memberships categories. Strict discipline enforcement of code of conduct for members is being ensured. The vital equipment for various sports and maintenance works has been/is being procured. In order to facilitate members with Vehicle Registration and Motor Vehicle Tax (Token), the club has introduced Excise and Taxation Counter for Saturdays and Sundays as well.