Body formed to settle Tormang land dispute

TIMERGARA: Dir Grand Jirga consisting of political leaders from Lower and Upper Dir districts on Thursday constituted a committee to settle the Tormang land dispute as soon as possible.

Eight people were killed and 12 others injured as a result of the clash during a funeral prayer at Tormang on September 16. After a meeting of the Jirga held at Timergara, former senator Gul Nasib Khan told journalists that the Jirga had warned against targeting rivals in mosques, madrassas, Eidgah, school, college, procession, weddings, funeral prayers and all other public places. Maulana Gul Nasib said the jirga would again meet on September 26 to chalk out ways for complete peace in the area.