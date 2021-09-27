PTI abolished outdated political culture: Hakeem

PESHAWAR: Chairman, District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Swat, MPA Fazal Hakeem has said that PTI has abolished the outdated political culture and introduced service oriented culture to make public representatives subservient to general public.
Talking to various delegations in his residence at Mingora on Sunday, he said that the era of the politics of hallow slogans for getting sympathies of the people has been buried forever.
He said that the resolution of the problems of the people is top priority of the PTI government and a journey towards progress and development in the country is in progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.
Fazak Hakeem said that they are fully aware of the problems of the people and all resources are being utilized for their resolution.
LANDIKOTAL: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed has visited the Torkham border and reviewed the...
LAKKI MARWAT: The local people have asked the district education office to urgently repair the building of a state-run...
CHITRAL: The polo ground in the Chitral city, which was established during the reign of the Mehtar of the princely...
PESHAWAR: Poets and writers have asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to set up Zaitoon Bano chair and Zaitoon Bano...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour, Culture and Human Rights, Shaukat Yousafzai on Sunday said that the...
PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Conservation Network and Hayatabad Residents Society have welcomed the operation against...