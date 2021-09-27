PTI abolished outdated political culture: Hakeem

PESHAWAR: Chairman, District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Swat, MPA Fazal Hakeem has said that PTI has abolished the outdated political culture and introduced service oriented culture to make public representatives subservient to general public.

Talking to various delegations in his residence at Mingora on Sunday, he said that the era of the politics of hallow slogans for getting sympathies of the people has been buried forever.

He said that the resolution of the problems of the people is top priority of the PTI government and a journey towards progress and development in the country is in progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Fazak Hakeem said that they are fully aware of the problems of the people and all resources are being utilized for their resolution.