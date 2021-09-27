Teenage girl allegedly gang-raped

HARIPUR: Three persons, including a van driver, allegedly gang-raped a teenage girl near Baldhair, police officials said on Sunday.

Officials of the Sera-e-Saleh Police Station quoted the 17 year-old-victim, a resident of Kokal Barseen village, as saying that she had left her home after an argument with her mother on Saturday afternoon and started walking towards Havelian.

After some distance, she said, a Suzuki van stopped near her and she took the front seat of the vehicle.

After reaching Havelian bazaar, she said, the driver insisted on taking her back to her desired stop after dropping some passengers. However, after dropping the passengers, the driver, Faizan, drove her towards Daur river in Baldhair, she said, adding, two other friends of the driver, Amir and Asad, also reached there and raped her at gunpoint.

The police officials said that the preliminary medical findings proved that the girl was raped; however, they were also waiting for the FSL’s report.

The police registered a criminal case against three accused under sections 376, 521/34 PPC and 53 of Child Protection Act and claimed to have arrested Faizan while two others were still at large.