Man shot dead by muggers in Sohrab Goth

A man was shot dead during a mugging bid in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth area in the late hours of Sunday.

Police said the incident took place near the Punjab bus stand on the Super Highway. After the murder, police and rescue workers reached the scene and transported the casualty to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Police said the deceased person, who was later identified as Imran, had died on the spot after being shot once in his head. Quoting the initial investigation, police said the man was shot by robbers after he put up resistance during a mugging bid. CCTV footage of the incident was also obtained by police, which showed three armed men on two motorcycles shooting the victim after he offered resistance during mobile phone snatching. The suspects later managed to flee the scene after stealing the mobile phone. No case had been registered till this news story was filed.