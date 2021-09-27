 
Monday September 27, 2021
Two inmates die in Iranian jail

AFP
September 27, 2021

Tehran: Iranian prison authorities confirmed the deaths of two inmates within a week at a jail south of the capital and opened investigations into the circumstances. "A committee has been set up to probe the death of Amir-Hossein Hatami in Grand Tehran prison," penitentiary authorities in the capital announced in a brief statement issued late Saturday.

